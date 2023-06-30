Draw the condensed structure of a compound that contains only carbon and hydrogen atoms and that has
a. three sp3 hybridized carbons.
b. one sp3 hybridized carbon and two sp2 hybridized carbons.
c. two sp3 hybridized carbons and two sp hybridized carbons.
