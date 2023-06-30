Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry10. Addition ReactionsOxidative Cleavage
Problem 8c
The sex attractant of the housefly has the formula C23H46. When treated with warm potassium permanganate, this pheromone gives two products: CH3(CH2)12COOH and CH3(CH2)7COOH. Suggest a structure for this sex attractant. Explain which part of the structure is uncertain.

