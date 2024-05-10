10. Addition Reactions
Oxidative Cleavage
3:55 minutes
Problem 8-60
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Unknown X, C5H9Br does not react with bromine or with dilute KMnO4. Upon treatment with potassium tert-butoxide, X gives only one product, Y,C5H8. Unlike X, Y decolorizes bromine and changes KMnO4 from purple to brown. Catalytic hydrogenation of Y gives methylcyclobutane. Ozonolysis–reduction of Y gives dialdehyde Z, C5H8O2. Propose consistent structures for X, Y, and Z. Is there any aspect of the structure of X that is still unknown?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
13
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice