Predict the major products of the following reactions.





e. 1-ethylcycloheptene + warm, concentrated KMnO4





Problem-Solving Hint: Three reagents oxidize the pi bond of an alkene but leave the sigma bond intact: (a) cold, dilute KMnO4; (b) OsO4-H2O2; and (c) RCO3H epoxidation.





Two reagents break the double bond entirely, giving carbonyl groups: (a) warm, concentrated KMnO4 and (b) O3 followed by (CH3)2S.