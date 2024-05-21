10. Addition Reactions
Oxidative Cleavage
1:49 minutes
Problem 8.37e
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Predict the major products of the following reactions.
e. 1-ethylcycloheptene + warm, concentrated KMnO4
Problem-Solving Hint: Three reagents oxidize the pi bond of an alkene but leave the sigma bond intact: (a) cold, dilute KMnO4; (b) OsO4-H2O2; and (c) RCO3H epoxidation.
Two reagents break the double bond entirely, giving carbonyl groups: (a) warm, concentrated KMnO4 and (b) O3 followed by (CH3)2S.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
10
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice