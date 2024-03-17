4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Amines
Problem 3.57.5-6
a. What is each compound’s systematic name?
b. Draw a skeletal structure for each condensed structure given and draw a condensed structure for each skeletal structure.
5. BrCH2CH2CH2CH2CH2NHCH2CH3
6. <IMAGE>
