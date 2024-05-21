5. Chirality
Problem 5.4a
For each of the stereocenters (circled) in [FIGURE 5-5] <IMAGE> <IMAGE> <IMAGE>,
a. draw the compound with two of the groups on the stereocenter interchanged.
b. give the relationship of the new compound to the original compound.
