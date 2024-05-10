5. Chirality
What is the Relationship Between Isomers?
Problem 20.38
When pure (S)-lactic acid is esterified by racemic butan-2-ol, the product is 2-butyl lactate, with the following structure:
<IMAGE>
(a) Draw three-dimensional structures of the two stereoisomers formed, specifying the configuration at each asymmetric carbon atom. (Using your models may be helpful.)
(b) Determine the relationship between the two stereoisomers you have drawn
