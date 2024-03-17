5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
Problem 6.15
Draw the mirror image of the following molecule. Then, using the mirror image generated, switch the spatial orientation at the asymmetric center. Is the final structure the enantiomer of the original? If not, what is it?
<IMAGE>
