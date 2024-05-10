Macrolide antibiotics all have large rings (macrocycle) in which

an ester makes the ring; a cyclic ester is termed a lactone.

One example is erythromycin A, first isolated from soil bacteria

in the 1950s. Over time, some pathogenic bacteria

have developed resistance to erythromycin by evolving

an enzymatic mechanism to cleave the macrocycle

at the ketone.

To counter this resistance, chemists modified the erythromycin

structure to replace the ketone with an amine that the bacteria

could not detoxify. This modified antibiotic, azithromycin,

trade name Zithromax®, is one of the most prescribed

drugs in the world for respiratory infections.

<IMAGE>





(c) Identify the ketone in erythromycin targeted by bacteria

as the site for detoxification.

(d) Identify the amine in azithromycin. What type of amine is it?