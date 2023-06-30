Classify the following hydrocarbons, and draw a Lewis structure for each one. A compound may fit into more than one of the following classifications:
alkane
alkene
alkyne
cycloalkane
cycloalkene
cycloalkyne
aromatic hydrocarbon
a. (CH3CH2)2CHCH(CH3)2
b. CH3CHCHCH2CH3
c. CH3CCCH2CH2CH3
