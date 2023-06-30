Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry2. Molecular RepresentationsFunctional Groups
Problem 2p
Classify the following hydrocarbons, and draw a Lewis structure for each one. A compound may fit into more than one of the following classifications: alkane alkene alkyne cycloalkane cycloalkene cycloalkyne aromatic hydrocarbon a. (CH3CH2)2CHCH(CH3)2 b. CH3CHCHCH2CH3 c. CH3CCCH2CH2CH3

