Recognizing Substitution Reactions.

So now what I want to do is talk about another type of reaction that's actually very similar. And that's the substitution reaction. The substitution reaction is essentially an acid based reaction. Really, It's the same thing, except that the atom or group of atoms that is exchanged is something other than hydrogen. Okay, so remember that in asset base, we're always moving a hydrogen from one compound to another in a substitution. It might be the same thing. We have the same charges. Negative, positive. But instead of moving an H, I'm gonna move another atom. So in this case, we would apply the same exact thing. I would say. Okay, I have my negative charge here, but do I have a positive on the other side? Well, if I draw my die pull moment, what I would see is that I have a very strong typo Mormon pulling towards the Florida. Do you see that? So what that means is that there would be a partial negative here, and there'll be a partial positive here. And what's gonna wind up happening is that we're going to wind up switching places of whatever's here and whatever's out here. Okay, so basically the two things that have negative charges are gonna wind up switching places. So, like I said, you don't need to know this yet because this is going to give get an entire chapter to itself. Substitution reactions always have their own chapter. But I'm just trying to explain that what's gonna happen is that now the O. H would be appear, and now the f negative would be over here. So see, what happened in a substitution reaction is that we still got things exchanging, but they weren't hydrogen. It was actually two different molecules, okay?

