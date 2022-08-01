What you need to know about types of chemical reactions.

in this chapter, we're gonna be talking about reactions, and what that means is that your professor is gonna want you to be able to recognize basic types of reactions. So you're not going to need to understand all the reactions that happen in organic chemistry yet. But there are four major types of reactions that your professor is going to expect you to be able to recognize. So maybe you don't fully understand it. But you say, Hey, based on these general features, this must be this type of reaction, all right? And this could be a multiple choice type of question for you on your exam. Let's go ahead and get started.

