Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesOrganic Chemistry Reactions

Recognizing Elimination Reactions.

Johnny Betancourt
341
1
2
I just want to talk about elimination. Really quick. Elimination is also ah, chapter that e mean a type of reaction that we dedicate an entire chapter two. And elimination is really easy. All you need to know for right now is that you're gonna take to single bonds or what we call Sigma Bonds. Right. And we're going to create one double bond or what we call a pie bond. Okay, So as you can see, the Z groups don't even worry about it. That just means it could be pretty much anything. Okay. And after the elimination reaction takes place, I'm gonna wind up getting a double bond. So I turn to Sigma's into a pie and the reason that we call it elimination. You're going from two bonds toe one. So think that you're eliminating a bond pretty easy, right?
