Recognizing Acid-Base Reactions.

So, as I said, there's four major types and the first one is the easiest one. This is gonna be what we call an acid base reaction. And in most textbooks, this will have its own chapter, so usually will have spent an entire chapter just talking about acid base reactions. Now the general features of this that you should be aware of our that molecules of opposite charges are going to react together to exchange a proton. Okay, now I use the word proton. Earlier in the first chapter, when I was explaining just electrons and protons and stuff and what I said, a proton was is just a h plus. Okay, because remember that it's a hydrogen, that it doesn't have a new electron and it doesn't have a neutron. So it's just it's just a proton, and that's what we call it a proton. All right, now notice that I did put the word usually next to it because it turns out that there's gonna be some special types of acid base reactions that don't exchange the protons. Alright, but we'll get there. Okay, I'll let you guys know what those are, so I just want to show you guys this example. There's a very common example where I have basically a negative charge. Okay, so that would be one of the charges. And then I'm looking at the other molecule, and I see Well, there's no positive charge. So is this really gonna be acid base? Well, if you think about it, we've already wanted about election negativity, right? And remember that we learned how to draw dipole moments. So if I were to look at this H o Bond right there, is there a die poll on that bond? And the answer is yes. There's actually a very strong DYP whole pulling towards the oxygen. So what that means is that more electrons are at the oxygen and less electrons are at the hydrogen. Are you guys comfortable with that? That just has to do with the partial charges that we assigned. Imagine that the O is like the sumo wrestler pulling on that rope and pulling all the electrons towards itself. And the H is like the puny guy that can't even keep up. All right, So what that means is that we are going to get in exchange the opposite charge that I'm talking about is this opposite? Lee charged hydrogen. So I have a negative interacting with a positive. And what's gonna happen at the end is remember that I said you get exchange. So what that means is that I'm going to redraw this first compound and what I'm going to draw is that now this Oh, gets a negative because before the other oh, had the negative. And now this O H over here is now attached to the H that came from the other compound. All right, so basically what happened was that I switched a negative charge and in h see how that happened. That's what we call an acid based reaction when we're exchanging charges and protons alright and we'll get more into the into depth later.

Hide transcripts