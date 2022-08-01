Understanding how to convert terminal alkynes to alkynides.

What I want to talk about now is a way that we can make triple bonds into strong nuclear files. Now that might sound weird because if you remember, triple bonds are hydrocarbons and usually hydrocarbons aren't really good new nuclear files or Electra files. They kind of just sit there. But it turns out that triple bonds are uniquely acidic because of a principle that we talked about way back when he talks about acid in based chemistry. And we can use that to our advantage to make them strong nuclear files and these air called al canines. So let's go ahead and talk about how we can do that. So basically, I remember that we talked about in the acid and base chapter. So if you didn't watch that chapter, it's fine. Just gonna remind you now that terminal al kinds, the all kinds that have one H at the end are uniquely acidic due to an effect called the hybridization effect. Now, when we talked about acids and bases, we talked about that there were basically five effects that made things more acidic. There was the element effect, inductive effects, resonance, salvation, and there was hybridization. I know this might be like bring back some bad memories for you guys. Or maybe you just completely have no clue what I'm talking about. But hybridization was one of the things that could make something more acidic. And here's unexamined of a terminal all kind right there. And let's just go through the go through the hybridization. Basically, what the principal said was that the more s character that Adam has, the more acidic it's gonna be. And notice that this carbon right here has what kind of hybridization it has. Sp hybridization. The reason it's SP is because remember that the way we figured out hybridization was you count up the number of groups or what we called bond sites, and that would tell you how what the hybridization is. So in this case, I would just have one bond over here. Ah, second bond over here. That's two to bond sites equals s p. All right, so we know what the hybridization is. S p then out of the entire hybrid orbital, what percentage of that is s? That's actually really easy to figure out because you just say how maney higher, adorable, other total to There's the s. And there's the P s would be 50% off that. Okay, Now, just you guys know that's pretty high s character because, for example, SP three, that's a hybridization you should be really familiar with. At this point. S P three has one s and three ps, so that one has a 25% s character, so that one's a lot less. So having 50% is really good. That must mean this is pretty acidic. And it turns out that it is back in acids and bases. I made you guys memorized that the PKK of a triple bond is 25 which is unusually low for ah, hydrocarbon. Like I said, hydrocarbons air. Really sucky ass is usually for this to be 25. That's not bad. All right, so how are we going to use this to our advantage? What? Turns out that if we can use a strong enough base, we can pull off this h and give a negative charge to the terminal. Al kind. Okay, so we're gonna use a strong base to deep protein, ate that age and usually the basis that we use are either any h. Okay, sodium hydride or N a N H four sodium Am I? And both of these were very strong, small bases that are gonna be able to pull that hydrogen off of the terminal. All kind. So I'm talking about that green hydrogen above me. Okay, so that's going to create a strong nuclear fault that we're gonna call a sodium Alcon. I'd okay. And what the sodium Alcon eye looks like it's just gonna be a negative charge on that triple bond. So if I were just to erase some of this stuff and show you what the acid based reaction would look like for this reaction, it would be that I have Let's say N a h right. Well, that's gonna associate right, that would associate into n a positive plus h negative. Okay, Now the H negative is what's going to react. That's the base is gonna react with age. So would pull off the H and donate those electrons to the triple bond giving the Triple one now a negative charge. All right,

Hide transcripts