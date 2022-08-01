Predict the final product of the following reaction sequence.

Alright, guys. So I want you to predict and draw the mechanism for this second reaction and we know this is gonna be an s and two. Right? So your negative charge would attack the backside to a backside attack onto the carbon with leaving group, right? And now we've got a problem. Because Carbon already had four bonds. That new bond is gonna make five bonds. It doesn't wanna have five. So if we make that bond, we have to break a bond and kick out the leaving group. And what is that going to give us? Well, we're going to get the same carbon backbone is before. But now there's one difference. Guys noticed that before I had a certain number of carbons, I actually had eight carbons. And I can count them out for you if you want. There's six in the ring, right? Seven and eight. So there were eight carbons in my structure before, and now after I react with saved three, what do I get an additional carbon on my structure? So now I start off with a I now end up with nine carbons, plus my eye negative ion, I don't care about that. Okay, now we're done. But what's interesting about this, guys, is that this shows that Alcon eyes are really good for what we call organic synthesis. One of the most important jobs of inorganic chemist is to take smaller, easy to attain molecules and make them bigger, in fact, that some people's entire job, their whole life is to take small molecules and turn them into molecules that they can sell for billions of dollars as pharmaceuticals. Right? So what we just did was we took a smaller molecule, and by using an Alka night, we made it bigger. So this is gonna be one of the main ways that we haven't or go one to make smaller molecules bigger. So it's something that you wanna look out for in the future. And you wanna hold onto that thought because we're gonna be using it more now, One other point before we stop before we turn the page. Always count your carbons. Guys, when you do these reactions, when you're adding them together to make sure you drew them, right? So notice that we start off with eight here and one here because my ch three I had one So that means that you really just adding them together. You should literally do this math at your exam. Eight plus one equals nine. I'm good. I drew it right. You'd be shocked how many of your classmates were going to get these questions wrong? Because they forget to draw one of the carbons in the end structure. Alright, guys. So let's keep going. Turn into the next page.

Hide transcripts