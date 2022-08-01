The mechanism of akynide synthesis.

So the interesting thing about this is that we can use thes Alcon eyes in what's called multi step synthesis. All right, Now, for some of you, you're gonna have to learn that in this chapter right here for others. We're going to talk about that more later, and that's fine. But just want to kind of introduce you to a least one of the reactions that Sodium Alkhanov's could do, and that is to react with a primary alcohol. Hey, Light. So I'm gonna just show you guys right here. This will be a worked example where we do this one together and actually will probably do the second one together as well. Just because I know this is new for a lot of you. So first of all, notice that what I have is a terminal alkaline, and I'm reacting that with any NH two. So what kind of reaction could I expect from a terminal all kind and a strong base? Well, what I could expect would be an acid based reaction, So this would just be acid base. This would be that my NH two negative is going to react with my strong even with my terminal al Kind and produce a negative charge on it. So if I wanted to draw that mechanism, it would just look like this Where I always start for my negative charge, I pull off the acidic age and I give those electrons to the triple Bond. So what that's gonna make now is a triple bond. That looks like this isn't that cool? So now we have a negatively charged triple bond, and this is my nuclear file that's called an Alka nayd. Okay, The reason we call it a sodium Alka night is because a lot of times the sodium well associate with it, it will be close by. All right, so now that we have that, we could either stop there and for some of you guys, your professor is just gonna ask you to stop there. That's gonna be it. But others of you, your professor is actually going to take this a step further and say, Okay, now that we have that sodium Alcon, I'd what can we react that with, since it's a good nuclear file and it turns out that we can use primary alcohol? Hey, lied as a good re agent for this. Why? Because there's this reaction called a substitution reaction and substitution reactions are basically done by a negatively charged nuclear file attacking an alcohol. Hey, lied. Okay, Now, if you haven't learned the substitution reaction yet, that's okay. You're gonna learn it soon. If you guys have learned it, then this should be easy for you. Okay. But regardless, I'm just going to show you right now. It would happen. Basically, the negative charge would go ahead and attack the carbon that's attached to the bro. Mean? And it's gonna kick out. That, bro means so what we call this? We call it the substitution reaction because the B R is going to be switched with the nuclear college. In this case, is that very big sodium Alcon? I'd Alright, So just, you know, for those of you that already have learned substitution, you could totally use my flow chart to figure this out. Okay, if you haven't gotten there yet, that's okay. But eventually, you could just use my flow chart to figure out that this would be an s n two reaction. Okay, because there's a primary Al Kyohei lied. So now let's go ahead and draw our final product, Our final product would be basically a triple bond. But now that drill bond is gonna have a new bond. So it's draw that new bond. I'm gonna draw in black because that's the That's the color that I used for that era that came down. That's the new bond, and that needs to be attached to a three carbon chain. So I'm gonna touch it like this. So now what I have is a triple bond, and I have a three carbon chain on the other end. All right, so that's the end of that first reaction. Pretty cool, right? So we made our sodium Alcon eye, and then we did an S and two reaction and did a substitution on that alcohol, okay?

