Using double dehydrohalogenation to perform alkynide synthesis.

So now what I wanna do is I want to move on to one more question, and we're gonna do this one together again, and you guys are gonna try to help me out a little bit. Okay? So some of you guys have already learned most of you have already learned how to make triple bonds. Okay? And if you recall, the way that we make triple Bonds is by doing a double elimination off of diet. Hey, lights. Okay. Now, for some of you, this is gonna be new information. Meaning you haven't learned this yet, and that's okay. You're going to get to it. I'm just gonna show you how to do this here because this happens to you. One of the crucial steps off making an Alka night. In fact, usually what we do is you go from a single bond, then we make a triple bond. And then once you have the triple bond, we can make the balcony with Deep Throat Nation. I'm gonna show you how to do all that right here. Okay, so here, notice that we have a die. Hey, light. Right. Okay, So we have our diet. He lied and I'm reacting it with, actually three equivalent of a strong base. Why would I use three? That's a very strange number. And it turns out that two of those equivalents are going to be used to make the triple bond through double elimination. And then one of those equivalents is gonna be used to actually make the Falcon nine. Let me show you how that works. So basically, we have hydrogen. Here we have ah, hydrogen here. Okay. The red hydrogen can eliminate with the red br. The blue hydrogen can eliminate with the blue br. Okay, So what that means is that my first equivalent of NH two negative is going to pull off one of the hydrogen and make a double bond. That looks like this. Is that cool so far? Okay. And I still have, um Well, I should have drawn the age. Probably going up over here. Okay, That's the blue age. I still have the blue age left, okay? And I still have the blue br left. Okay, so that was my first equivalents. That was times one. Okay, Now, what about my second equivalent? Well, my second equivalent, this will be times too, can pull off the other H. So I'm going to do a double elimination. I'm gonna make my triple bond. And what that's gonna give me is look a triple bomb. So one. Okay, so now I have a triple bond from the first two equivalents of my base. Okay, But now I have this third equivalent. What's the third equivalent going to do? Well, if I add my third equivalents, this is times three. What that's going to do is it already has a triple bond. This is the sodium Alcon eye part. And this is the part that all of you guys should know. Basically, what we're gonna do is we're gonna take the acidic age and we're going to do an acid base reaction with its. We're gonna take that off and make a negative charge. And what I'm gonna end up with now is a sodium Alcon. I've Okay, this is really the only pathway inorganic one to make sodium Alcon eyes. We do a double elimination, and then we deep protein eight, and then we make our sodium Alcon. I Now I want to just point out that your professor doesn't always have to write times three. Okay. In fact, what they might write instead is they might right. Excess. Okay, If they write one of these strong bases either NH or any NH two in excess, that's really the same thing as this. Them saying times three, they're just saying reacted as far as it will go. So that just means reacted all the way to the sodium Alcon eye. All right, so now that we're at the sodium Alcon, I I'm reacting that with a molecule called C H three I What the heck is that? Well, if you think about it, that is an alcohol. Hey, lie. Okay, So I just showed you guys in the previous example how to take a nuclear file. Reacted with an alcohol. Hey, life and get a substitution reaction. So now I'm actually going to stop the video and let you guys try to figure out what the final product looks like. And then when you get out when you're done, I'll go ahead and show you what it iss All right, So get started on that

