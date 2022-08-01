How to draw a resonance hybrid.

All right, guys, we just talked about resonance structures and how one single molecule could have several different contributing structures. That's what we called each structure that has a slightly different, um, distribution of electrons. We call that a contributing structure. Well, it turns out now we want to talk about is hybrids, how they blend together. And also which one would be the major structure in terms of which one represent the way that the molecule looks the most. So let's go ahead and begin. So basically, the resonance hybrid is going to be a mathematical culmination of all the contributing structures. Okay, and what it does is it indicates where the resonating electrons within a molecule are most likely oops, most likely to reside. So what we do for this is we literally combine the two different resonance structures in tow one drawing or 234 etcetera, and we combine them all into one drawing. And then we try to analyze, which would be the the resident structure that would contribute the most of that hybrid. So here's a molecule that we're going to deal with a lot in or go to. It's called Isocyanate, and I don't really care that you guys know that much about it. But what's interesting is let's look at the contributing structures here. So for one of these, I have to double bonds. And then what I've done here is I've done I've used the negative charge rule to make a bond break a bond. So what I'm doing here is I'm taking these electrons here making a triple bond. But then if I made that triple bond, that carbon would violate a talk Tet right. It would have five bonds so that I'm gonna break this bond and make a negative charge over there. So at the end, what I'm going to get is two different structures, one that has a negative charge in the end, one that has a negative charge in the okay, What the residents hybrid is it's a blend of both of these. So what I would do is I would just draw the parts of the bond that are not changing. So, for example, notice that here I always have it. Least two bonds between the carbon and the nitrogen in this structure. Action of three bonds. But in this one, I have to so I would draw those two. Okay. On the oxygen side, I always have a least one bond between the carbon and the oxygen. But in this, in this case, I have to. Okay, then what I would do is I would draw partial bond from the nitrogen to the carbon and from the carbon to the oxygen. What that indicates is that this bond is being created and destroyed at the same time. Okay, But it also indicates Is that basically I'm in between both okay. And then finally, I put partial charges in all the places that have a negative charge. Why? Because the hybrid, Like I said, it's not in equilibrium. This is not like, okay, This is not like we've talked about in came to We have a reaction that favors the right or favors the left, and it goes back and forth. No, what? This is It's a mathematical concepts where I say, Okay, this gets, let's say, 40% of the molecule, this is 60% and the actual molecule looks like a blend of both of them. Does that kind of makes sense? So in this case, I've drawn my hybrid notice that basically everything that's changing is shown on this hybrid. I'm showing that the bonds are being broken and destroyed, broken and create at the same time. On I'm also showing that the negative charges moving from one place to another, okay?

