How to determine which structure is most stable.

Alright, guys. So it turns out that there were no neutral structures, so I couldn't use the neutral rule. All of these molecules fulfilled their octet, so I couldn't use the octet rule. But we have differences in Electra negativity. It turns out that the O being with a negative charge is gonna be more stable. Okay, so that would be my major contributor. Why? Because it turns out that it was more Electra negative. I'm just gonna use e n for Elektra. Negative. The nitrogen. What that means is that oxygen is more comfortable having that lone pair on it than nitrogen is. So this would be less Electra Negative. Okay, because of that, this is going to be the minor contributor. Okay, So when I go ahead and draw my resonance hybrid, we can draw it the same exact way. But we have to acknowledge that lets say that I'm drawing it like this and c o partial bond. Partial bond. One of the ways that we could draw this is we could draw the partial negative on the O bigger. So we draw bigger, partial negative on the O and a smaller partial negative on the end Why is that? Because, remember, we just said that even though both of these could exist, the negative on the, uh oh is going to be the most stable. So that means that most of the time it's gonna look more like this. One more. Sorry, that kind of got blurry, more like this one and less like the other one. So that means that my hybrid would be a bigger share of the major contributor. Does that kind of makes sense?

Hide transcripts