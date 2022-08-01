Drawing Contributing Structures

Alright guys. So my resident structures were as follows. I always start from the thing that's most negative and that's my negative charge and I can actually go in two different directions here. I could either go in this direction or I could go in this direction. Now the reason that I know that I could go in both those directions is because my negative doesn't get stuck because if I make that bond I could break a bond. So if I go towards the blue direction, I know that I would be able to break this bond in order to keep the octet okay in order not to violate the October that carbon. If I were to go in the red direction then it could break that double bond in order Thio not violate the octet of this carbon Does that make sense? So I have two different directions that we could go. Obviously this notation is horrendous. I should that you should never draw two different resident structures on the same compound. So let's just go with the blue one first. Okay, so the blue one would look like this. What I would get now is a dull one still there. But now I have a dull bon here. The O H. Stays the same. And now I have an extra lone pair on that O, or what I could just put is an O negative, because the negative charge has now transferred toe. Okay, so that's one resident structure. Is there anywhere else that that negative could go? Well, the only thing I could do is it could go back here. And then what that would do is that would send these electrons back here. Now, think about it. You might be thinking Well, couldn't go towards the Ohh. Well, no. Think about it. Um, if the sole bonne went there, the only other option that I would have besides breaking the stole bond is to just kick off the O. H altogether in order to preserve the octet of that carbon in order to make sure that it has four bonds. Still, But that's crazy. Like I said, you can't break single bonds. So my only option here is really to go backwards. The exact way that I came. All right, so that shows you that's one set. But I also told you is that there's another possibility. What if I went in the other direction? Well, then that would lead to a structure that looks like this. So what I would have is that now I have a double bond here, because remember I said that I'm going this way, and then this would break so I would get a negative charge there, and then I would still have this double bond here, so I haven't Oh, in an Ohh. Okay, so that one's a little ugly. Let me try to clean it up a little bit. There, There, There. Okay, so now I have to ask you guys Okay. Is there anywhere else that that negative could go? Well, that negative could only go back where it came from, and then that would just cause the first resident structure that we had. All right, so those are three major residence structures. We basically made the negative charge go as far as it could until it got stuck. And then that's it. Okay, so now it's our job to figure out what the major contributor is gonna be. So which one is the major contributor here? Which one looks like it's going to be the most stable. I remember there were two rules. One was preserving octet. It's and the other one had to do with election negativity. All right, so in this case, do we have any octet? It's that we're breaking. No, All of them have octet. It's okay. But I do have differences in election negativity. In the first one, I had a negative charge on a carbon in the second one. I had a negative charge on an oxygen. Which one is more? Electra? Negative. The oxygen. Okay, So what that means is that this is gonna be my major contributor. Why? Because it is the one that has the negative charge on the most stable, Adam, the one that's most likely to be okay. Having a negative charge on it. Okay, so now we just have to do one more thing. And that is to draw my hybrid. So my resonance hybrid is gonna have all the single bonds exactly the same. So if you have a single bond draw at the same but then everywhere the that the negative charges moving, you have to draw a partial bond. That means that bonds, air braking and being made at the same time. So then I would have partial bond there, partial bond there, partial bond there and partial bond there. Why? Because noticed that the negative charge had double bonds moving throughout all of those atoms. And where is the negative charge of any one time? It could be in the middle or could be on the O or could be on the end. Okay. And in all reality, it's gonna be a mathematical combination of all three of those. So we're gonna do is we're gonna put partial negatives on each of the Adams that it could be on. So I'll be those three and just, you know, another way to know Tate that that is sometimes used is instead of using partial negatives, it would just be to simply use a negative charge and just draw it right in the middle. And then that would show that the negative is being distributed throughout all of those Adams. Alright. Does that make sense? So far,

