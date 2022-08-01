Drawing Resonance Structures

All right. So remember that positive charges. I said they swing like a door hinge. So imagine that you're just opening up this door and you could just do that. Okay, So what I would get is in my first resonance structure, By the way, this thing resident structure that I'm showing you is gonna be super important for or go to. Okay, but right now, we're not gonna concentrate on it too much. We're just going Thio do this. So now I have a double bond here, and I have a positive charge here. The reason is because remember that the double bond and the positive switch places when you do this resonance structure. Okay, So now what I ask myself is okay. Is that positive charge stuck? Is there nothing else that it could do? Actually, no, it's not stuck, because now it's next to another door hinge. So what I could do now is swing this one up like that, and now I would have another resident structure. This resonance structure is now gonna have a dull bon. Their adult bon, their adult bon there. And a positive church there. So now is that one stuck? Nope. still, if not stuck because it could do swing another door open. And that's gonna be this one. Okay, now, some of you guys. So you smart guys out there might be saying, Johnny, isn't that the same thing that I did over there? You know, where I'm basically moving the dull bond up or whatever, and it's similar, but actually, with resident structures, we want to draw every single movement that can happen even if all of them look similar to you. Okay, so even if it looks like we're doing the same exact thing on both sides, you would still draw them because you want to indicate the motion of these electrons all over the molecules. So now what I'm gonna do is draw that. I'm gonna draw double sided arrow. And if this was actually a test, I probably wouldn't do this because it could be a little bit confusing. But I'm gonna continue the resident structure down here. Okay, so then what I would have is double bond double bind. It's old bond positive charge. And then that's it. Those of your four resident structures, if you want, you could then show how you get back the other one, and you could show that that is in residence. That's fine. Okay, if you wanted to do that, that's fine. Now we just have to set this off in brackets, so I'm just gonna do bracket bracket. Okay, So the resident structures of the important part the fact that I have double sided arrows reported brackets are important, Then the way that I laid this out probably could have been better. It would have been also have Could have would have put all four in a in a vert in a horizontal row. But I couldn't fit all of them. I made my arrows too big. But don't worry about it too much. If anything, you could do something like this. If you're ever like running out of space, you could just do some point. This double sided arrow, double sided arrow that takes care of it. Okay, your professor will know exactly what you're doing. Cool. Alright. So hopefully that helped residents make a little bit more sense to you. And let me know if you have any questions

