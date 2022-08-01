Drawing Resonance Structures

All right, So remember that I said that we can move electrons as long as we're not breaking octet. It's okay. We can't break out tats. We can't make more than eight electrons. Whatever. So, in this case, I really only have one set of electrons that has my attention. Will always want to start with the most negative thing. And that would be my lone pair because my lone parents just these free electrons. So if I were to move these electrons and make them into a double bond, would that be okay? What are you breaking any octet? It's actually I would be if I just left it like that. Okay, because remember this carbon here already has. Ah, hydrogen. Okay, so if I made that double bond, I would now have five bonds in that carbon. That would suck. So can you guys see anything that I could do to fix that? What I could do was break a bond so I could break this double bond and put those two electrons. Remember that there's two electrons in that double bond. We could in the additional pi bon. We could take those two electrons and make them into a lone pair. So what that means is that, um Let's just go ahead and draw this as double sided arrow. Since we're gonna draw a new resident structure, What I would get is something like this where I have an n h two here. But now I have a double bond, and now I have a lone pair here. Okay, But remember that with bond line structures, usually we don't include a lot of lone pairs. We instead want to use formal charges. So let's compute the formal charges here. Okay? By the way, that h is still there. I just didn't draw because ages could be implied. Okay, So what would be the formal charge of this carbon right here now? Well, it wants four electrons, And how many does it have? Five has five valence electrons, so this is gonna have a negative charge. Okay, so I'm just gonna erase the lone parent. I'm just gonna replace it with the negative, because I think that's a little easier to look at. Okay, Now, let's look at any at the at the nitrogen. Does that one have a formal charge? Well, nitrogen wants five electrons, and it has four, so kind of like they swapped the nitrogen has a positive. All right, so there we have it. That is a resident structure. Is there anything else that could happen? I know that. So you guys were wondering OK, but couldn't I do something else? Couldn't my like, let's say, make this negative. Do a double bond there. Couldn't I do that? And the answer is No, you couldn't. That would be terrible. Please don't do that. The reason is because think about it. There's already two. Hydrogen is here. Okay. If I went ahead and tried to make a double bond here, first of all, that carbon would now have five bonds. Secondly, there's nothing else that I can break to make that work. You can never break single bonds with resonant structures. So what that means is that I would have to either break off one of the h is or I would have to cut off this carbon carbon bonds, which would suck so that negative charges stuck. It can't go there, you say. Oh, what if it goes down? How it if it goes? How about if I put it down here? Same exact thing. Once again, I got to h is. And by making a double bond, I will be forced to break off a hydrogen or break off a carbon. It would suck so that negative charge is stuck there. The only other thing that I could do is it could go back in the direction it came from. So if I made a double bond there, then that would be fine. Because then I could break this bond and make it alone. Pair there, see how this works. So you basically keep going with that charge until you get stuck until there's nothing else you can dio. So those are my resident structures for this compound. Cool.

Hide transcripts