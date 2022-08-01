Drawing Contributing Structures

all right, we can see that this example is something called in a mini, um, Cat ion, which I'll explain more later. But for right now, that doesn't really mean anything in terms of resident structures. But what's the first thing we always wanna look at when you look at a resident structure and it's where to start the arrow from. So right now, what do I have going for me? Well, I've got a positive charge, and I've got two double bonds. So if I had to start my arrow from somewhere, where do you think we would start from one of the double bonds? Right, Because double bonds have electrons. We just wanna start from high density toe low density. So I want to start from one of the double bonds and then go to where? Go to the positive charge, because the positive charge is the thing that's missing electrons. Okay, On top of that, there is one other pattern that we talked about that might be helpful here. Remember that positive charges tend to move with how maney arrows. What do you remember? One. So most likely you're gonna using one. Let's double check. But most like you're gonna be using one arrow and we're gonna moving from negative to positive. So where would we start? What we've got? Let's say Delavan A until one B. And even though I could start from either of these, I think B is the easiest one to visualize because it's the closest to the positive charge. So how could we move the electrons from double bond be towards that positive and well, we learn that there's two things that double bonds conduce. One is that they can donate electrons directly to an atom that there adjacent to. So what could happen is that the double bond becomes a lone pair on the end. Okay, so we'll explore that. We'll see. But we also learned that double bonds can move, swing like a door hinge toe, other neighboring carbons or another other neighboring atoms. So we kind of wanna evaluate both of these possibilities. Is it possible to move it over as it like? Open it like a door? Or would it be? Just add it to the nitrogen. Well, in order to figure out if you could move it like a door, you need to look at the atom that you would be attaching it to. And what we see is that, for example, this carbon here we learned how to calculate how many hydrogen has How many does it have? It has three, one to three. Okay, So if I were to swing this double bond over, like a door hinge, would I run into any problems? Yes, guys, because now you have a double bond on that carbon. You'd be breaking the octet, right? So, actually, even though I kind of I'm thinking I want to swing it open, that's not possible there. Okay, but maybe you're saying. But, Johnny, there's another carbon at the top. How about that one? I have a carbon here. This one is how maney ages to write one too, couldn't I maybe try to swing it open up to here? Well, if I did that, check it out. I'd be breaking the octet again, because once again, now this carbon has four bonds with double bond here, it would have five. So both of those motions aren't possible. Okay, So that means what can I do with my double bond? Well, what I could do is I could take the electrons and I could donate them directly to the end, making a lone pair. So what that means is that for this resonance structure, what it would look like is like this and draw the ring just like before. But now what changed? Well, this double bond stayed exactly the same. There's still a methyl group there. Or just a carbon a ch three, right? That's what we call it for now. But now, instead of having a double bond now, I'm going to get a loan pair on this end. That lone pair came from the electrons being donated to the end. Okay, Now notice that guys remember, I always like to count hydrogen when I'm doing these Russian structures, at least at the beginning, because you're still getting your feet wet. You're still trying to understand these, so we can't be too careful with the way we calculate these. Notice that this carbon here on Lee has one age. Why? Because it's got three bonds to carve a three bonds so it can only have one each. Well, now it still only has one age. So what kind of charge should that carbon now have well going based on our rules of formal charges. We know that Carbon wants four bonds. How maney does it actually have as three? This carbon that I'm looking right here on Leah's three. So four minus my sticks in my dots, which is equal to three equals positive. One slip means I should have a positive charge here. Okay, So what that means is that my first resonance structure? I'll just erase this each now looks like this. Okay. I took my electrons from the double bond and made a lone pair on the end on a positive charge on the carbon. If you guys want to verify the charge of the nitrogen, you'll find that it's neutral cause nitrogen with a lone pair and three bonds is always neutral. So that's one resident structure. Great job, guys. So now I'm just gonna move this over so we have more space. You're gonna grab this and move it over here. So now, guys, what is the next step? Do we have any other resident structures possible? Well, what I like to say is, let's take that positive and keep moving it all the way down until it can't move anymore. So is there anything else that it could possibly move with. And what I see is that I haven't used this double bond yet. So is there a way that that double bond could perhaps react with or resonate to the positive? And what I could try to do is swing it like a door hinge and see if that's gonna help me. So what if I were to swing it like a door hinge? What? I break the octet. Well, right now remember this hydrogen? I mean, this carbon has one h. So if I draw that, what I'm going to get is this. I'm gonna get in. But now meh, Thel or ch three My bad ch three. And then what I have is an h here. So it has three bonds. But now I just added a double bond here. So did I violate the octet of that carbon? It's perfect. Now it has four bond. So actually, in this case, I actually can move the double bond down and notice it's because it's next to a carbon with a positive charge, which we said when you have that specific situation, you can swing your door open like a door hinge. So that just shows that you could do that. Now, what should be the charge on this Adam here. What should be the charge on that one? Well, we could just use the same method. How many hydrogen is? Did it originally have One. How many does it have now? Still one. So what were the charge? Will? It only has three bonds, so it should be a positive. So this is another resident structure. Okay, so I've drawn three resonance structures. I've drawn the original. Now the positive at the bottom and the positive now resonated to the left side. Now, no disguise that. There's these two rules that air like thanks. The most important rules of resident structures. Which is one you can't move atoms. Have I moved any atoms so far? Have I move? Any moved any hydrogen? Xeni carbons. Any nitrogen? No. So that's good. That means I'm probably on the right track. To are all the net charges of my structure is the same net charges. Meaning they all add up to the same number of charges. Yes. The original mini, um cat ion was plus one. My second structure is plus one. My third structures plus one Awesome. Have I? And then the third rule, which I consider like the third important rule is have I always gone from negative to positive? Yes, every single time I was going from a double bond to something positive. So I fulfilled my three rules of resident structure. I'm on the right track now. What you might think is, well, now that we have the positive there, is there anywhere else that we can put it and guys, the answer is no, because notice that over here on this carbon, there's nothing to react with it. There's nothing. And I keep saying the word react. But that's the wrong word. What I mean is resonate with it. There's nothing to resonate with it. I don't have charges. I don't have double bonds. I just have to ages. And those two ages can't resonate with positive charge because that would mean that I'm moving atoms and I can't move atoms. So that means that this thing is done. Okay, there's no other residents structures. So these are the three. I'm gonna call it a day. Okay, so that is the end of the first part, which is to find all the resident structures. We found them, which is three. Okay, so now we have to move on to the second part, which is to predict which one is the major contributor and which ones are the minor contributors or whatever. Okay, well, what did we learn? What we learned is that first of all, um, the more election negative something is, the less it wants to have a positive charge. Okay, so one thing that we learned is that you've got your periodic table, right, And nitrogen is here, and carbon is here. Okay, So of those two, I'm sorry. Like that's that they're actually next to each other, but whatever. I'm just I always draw these very like, ugly looking, periodic tables. Case you have carbon e of nitrogen. Remember that electro negativity goes in this direction. Okay, Now, if you haven't covered this topic yet, don't worry too much. This is something just from Gen. Kem that it's really not hard to remember. It just means that flooring is your most electro negative and you go away and you know it gets less election negative. The more you go away from that. So which one is the more negative C or n en is the more negative. Which means, see, is the more positive? Okay, so you would think that the best answer is gonna be that C wants to have the positive charge because it's less Electra. Negative. But remember, that was just the first rule. Remember, the second rule for major contributors was try to fill all octet. It's can't remember that not having a full octet is bad. You do not want to have an unfilled octet because that's gonna be very unstable. So in this case, the carbons with the positive charges. What's wrong with them? Well, this carbon here, for example, it's a carbon was sick with three bonds, it's got three bonds like this. That means that it only has six electrons since I was three bonds its six electrons a full of tech for carbon. No, carbon wants to have eight. How about this one? Over here, this carbon it has again three bonds like this that the ones Ah, hydrogen positive. This one also has six electrons. So is that gonna be good for an octet? No, that's terrible. What about the first one? The first one is nitrogen nitrogen When it has a positive charge, it has a double bond, and it has to bonds like this, and it has a positive How many octet electrons does the nitrogen have? Well, guys, nitrogen. Even though it has a positive charge, it actually has eight octet electrons. So off the three structures that I'm choosing from which one is gonna be the most stable, is it gonna be one of the carbons that has the six electrons? Or is it going to be the nitrogen with the eight electrons and guys? It turns out that it's gonna be the nitrogen. Okay, so the major contributor is actually going to be the A mini, um, cat iron, just like we drew it. And the minor contributors are gonna be these guys. Okay, Now, it turns out something that I like to do. A clutch is. I'd like to introduce topics ahead of times that when you see them, you'll know more about them. So this thing called in a mini, um, Cat ion is something that you're going to see later on in further chapters of organic chemistry. And what we're gonna find is that let me if you guys don't mind. I'm just gonna start erasing some stuff. The A mini, um cat ion. When you draw medium Catalans, you always draw them with the positive charge on the end. Why? Because that's the most stable that it could be. If you draw the positive charge in the carpet, that's not a stable. Okay, so I'm actually showing you why The a Medium Catalan is always drawn in that way because that's the major contributor versus the minor contributors. Okay, guys, one more thing we have to do, let's draw our residents hybrid and be done with this problem. So our residents hybrid guys is just, ah positive charge everywhere that the positive is resonating too. So that would be all along these bonds here, so you could just put a full positive there. And that just means that along, basically, this entire area, you always there's a possibility of getting a positive charge. And that would be a resonance hybrid. Okay, awesome guys. So I hope that residents structures are making a little bit more sense to you. By the way, if you're ever wondering, Johnny, isn't there another resident structure that you didn't cover? Draw it yourself and count out your hydrogen and make sure that it actually is possible because nine out of 10 times if I didn't draw it, it's because it's not possible. It's because when you draw that double bond there, you're gonna find that it breaks in octet for something. So draw it yourself on. What you're gonna find is that if you're systematic and methodical about it, you can actually get all the resident structures just like I did. And you can avoid making mistakes with the wrong ones because you made sure you counted all your bonds. Alright, awesome guys. So let's move on to the next page.

Hide transcripts