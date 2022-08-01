The rules you need for resonance:

residents theory is usedto represent the different ways that the same molecule can distribute its electrons. So what that means is that it turns out that even though the connectivity or how atoms are connected isn't going to change. The electrons between them can move sometimes. And that's what residents theory is all about. So I'm gonna teach us some rules, and you guys are gonna get the hang of it as I go along. All right, So the first thing to know is that atoms will never, ever move. The reason is because remember that I said the connectivity of those atoms, how they're connected to each other doesn't change. The only thing that changes is the kind of electrons that air in between them that are keeping them linked together. Okay, the only thing that moves is the electrons, okay? And when I talk about electrons, what I'm talking about is pi Bonds pi bonds move, and I'm also talking about lone pairs. Okay, So what that means is that literally I'm not moving any atoms. All in moving is double bonds around or triple bonds around. And I'm also moving where lone pairs air at okay and that has to do with the electrons that are moving throughout the molecule. Okay, now, something about resonant structures. We're gonna find out that there's something called contributing structures contributing structures or structures that both contribute to the actual representation of the molecule because they averaged together. And what we're gonna find out is that none of these contributing structures are actually gonna look like the actual molecules. So what that means is the molecule is a blend of all the different possible resident structures that a molecule can have. Okay, so let's go ahead and learn some rules. First of all, on, we're gonna use curved arrows to represent electron movement. Just so you know, these rules are gonna apply to the rest of organic can. We're gonna keep using these rules any time that we're moving electrons, which is pretty much all the time. So what a curved arrow would look like is like this. Okay, so notice that I'm using a full arrow, I'm curving it around. What that means is that two electrons that represents two electrons are moving from one place to another. Okay, um, what we're gonna do is after we've built our resident structures. We're gonna use double sided arrows and brackets toe link related structures together. So that means that once I figure out my resin structures, I link them together using those double sided arrows like I have here and then brackets like I have here. Okay, then finally, we're not. Finally, but arrows are always gonna travel from regions of high density, high electron density toe, low electron density. And like I said, this is a rule that applies for the rest of organic camp. Any time we're moving electrons, we always start from the area of the highest density and moved to the area of lowest density. So what that means is that, for example, a positive charge would be an area of low density. So you because that means that you have electrons missing, right? So what that means is you would never start an arrow from a positive charge. In fact, you would always go towards the positive because that's the area of low density. Okay. And then finally, the net charge of all the structures that we make must be the same. Okay. And the reason for that is that remember that residents structures are different ways to represent the same molecule. And what that means is that all of them should have the same net charge because we're just distributing the electrons different. But we're not adding any electrons or subtracting any electrons. So what that means is they should really all be have the same charge.

