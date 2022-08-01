Drawing Resonance Structures

right. So there were a few things that you should remember that I told you guys were very important about resident structures. First of all, remember that we use curved arrows. Easy. Okay, remember that we use brackets with little double sided arrows, toe link structures. But also remember that we always start from the area of highest electron density and work our way to the areas of less density. So in that case, that has to be the nitrogen because the nitrogen has a has a full negative charge on it. That means that is the most negative thing. So what I want to do here is I want to try to move those electrons. The only way that I could move them is by becoming a double bond. Okay, So are becoming a pipe on. I'm sorry. So if these electrons move down here and became a pi bon, that would be great. Except I have a problem. If I did that, then this carbon would have 55 electrons on it, okay? Or five bonds. Okay, so five bonds is terrible. That would break the octet rule. It would be 10 electrons, by the way. I'm sorry not 5. 10 electrons would break the octet rule. So if I make that bond, what do I have to dio? Do you guys remember? I have to break a bond. Okay. Why are you drawn at the bottom? You could have drawn it at the top two. But if you make up on, you have to break upon. And this is that pattern that I told you guys that Oops, that was weird that an ions come with two arrows. Okay. And the reason is because anytime you're making that new double bond, you're gonna have Thio break a bond as well. Our new pie bond. Okay, so what that's going to do is it's going to give me a structure that looks like this when I have N with a triple bond carbon and then in oxygen. Now, nitrogen already gave up one of its lone pairs to become a triple bonds. That means it only has one lone pair left. Carbon has the same amount of electrons before. It's just arranged a little differently. And then oxygen has one additional lone pair because the electrons from that double bond became a lone pair. So basically the additional lone pair is this red one. And that red one came from this bond over here breaking. Does that make sense? Cool. So now we have to do formal charges. So I would have It's funny that I put my negative there. I actually would have a negative right here on the, uh Oh. And then would I have any other charges that have to worry about? You know, the carbon is fine and the end is fine. So really, that's it. I just got my resident structure. Okay. Are there any other things that we could do? Not really. Because if I make this negative, let's say that I go back and put this negative back here. Once again, I'm gonna have to break a bond. So what that means is that these two resident structures are going to be basically two different versions of the way this molecule could look. But that's it. That's the only thing that it can do. So I'm gonna put brackets around this, and we're gonna That's gonna be a That's gonna be a rap. Okay, that's gonna be the end of that problem.

