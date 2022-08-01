How to determine which structure is most stable.

now, in terms of major contributors, that's for us. That's when we determine. Okay, Which of these is the one that looks the most, like the hybrid? Is it number one, or is it number two? Okay. And to figure that part out, we have to use just a few rules. Okay? So often it turns out that one of the residents structures will be more stable. Okay, So it turns out, let's say you have more than one resident structure. One of them is the most stable. So that's gonna be the one that we use. And that means that it's going to contribute to the hybrid more than the others will. Okay, and major contributors will often have the following characteristics. Okay, so the first thing is that neutral structures are almost always going to be more stable than charged ones. Okay, so if I have a choice between let's say, have a residence structure that's neutral and a resin structure that has charges on it, I'm gonna pick the neutral one to be my major contributor and to be the one that looks most like the resident like the residents hybrid. Why? Because that's the one that's over almost stable. Okay, so even if the other one is possible, it may exist to some extent, but the one that's really gonna exist in excess or not exist. But the one that's going to contribute in excess is gonna be the neutral. Does that make sense? Cool. So a good example for that would be where I showed you guys the neutral, hetero atom example on the other page, where there was one that had basically a neutral structure and then one that had a positive and a negative. The major contributor would be the one that was just fully neutral, the one that had a positive and the negative would be a minor contributor because that one already has charges. It's not a stable. Okay, so let's keep looking at this. Another rule is that, if possible, every atom should feel it's octet. So what that means is that we're gonna look towards resin structures that are not satisfying The octet. Let's say ones that have too few electrons, those air usually gonna be minor contributors. If I have a choice between a resident structure that fulfills all of the talk pets and one that doesn't I'm always gonna pill. Pick the one that does full, full of talk tests. And then finally, the electron negativity trends are going to determine the best placement of charges. Now, I know it's been a really long time since you talked about Elektra negativity. In fact, for a lot of you guys, you haven't heard about it since Gen Com. Okay, so I just want to remind you guys that this is the Elektra Elektra negativity scale. What? It basically says that is that as you go to the right and as you go up, your election negativity gets higher. What that means is that Florian is the atom that is most comfortable having a negative charge or having electrons on it. So if I were to pick that the negative charges on a flooring or the negative charges on a carbon, which one is gonna be more stable? What do you guys think? The flooring, right, Because that's electro negative. That means that it likes toe, have electrons or negative charges on it, whereas carbon is not as to the right as flooring. So carbon is gonna be a lot less comfortable having that negative charge. Does that make sense?

