Common ways to move arrows in resonance.

So what I want to do now is I want to talk about common forms of residents. These are patterns that I've basically just discovered while teaching organic chemistry. And I want to share these with you guys. Okay, so let's talk about basically three right now. Movement of cat ions and ions and the neutral hetero atoms. Okay, so let's talk about Catalans first. So, Catalans, the way this works is that if you have a cat ion next to a double bonds, let's go ahead and put that next to a double bond. Okay. What that gives us the ability to do is now to switch the place of those electrons. Okay, Because what I have is an area of high density on one side, which is a double bond. Remember that a dull bond not only has a sigma bond, but also as a pie bond. Remember that pie bonds are extra electrons that are shared between two atoms. It's not something that I can actually move. Okay, then I have an area of low density, which is my positive charge. Okay, So if I want to move this around, what do I do? What? Turns out that This is kind of this is one of the easier examples. If you have a positive charge, an adult one next to each other, you can actually kind of swing them open like a door hinge using one arrow. So what that means is I would start from the high density, my dull bond, and I would move towards the positive charge, but I wouldn't make it just towards the positive will take Make it towards that bond. So what I'm gonna get now is that now I get a double bond in the place where the positive used to be. And now my positive moves over here. Okay. What that means is that now my positive is actually distributed from that read from the left side, over here on the red, and then over on the blue side, it's going to the right side as well. Okay, So what I'm trying to say is that any time you have a positive charge next to its old bond, it can be represented by both of these drawings. It's not just going to stay in one place automatically, just by laws of chemistry. It's gonna wind switching places at some point. Okay, The rial molecule is gonna look like a average of both of these or a combination of both of these. That's why I talked about the fact that none of them is a true representation. The best representation is by hybridizing both of these, and I'm going to talk about what? That is in a little bit. Okay, Not so. Get an ions. What if I had a negative charge next? That double bond. Okay, Now I have to ask you guys, what do you think is gonna be the region of the highest electron density? It turns out that the dull bond has a lot. But now that we have a full negative charge, that's gonna have even more electron density, cause a full negative charge means that it just has a lone pair just hanging out. Okay, so if you have a full negative charge, we're actually gonna use two arrows. What I'm gonna do is I'm gonna take these electrons and push them into this bond making a double bond. Okay? But now we have an issue. If I make a double bond there, then let's look at this carbon right here. How many bonds did it already have? Well, it already had a double bond. That's two already had a bond to hydrogen. That's one. And then it already had a bond to carbon. So we had four bonds already. If I make another bond with that negative charge, what is? How many bonds is that carbon gonna have? It's gonna have five. That would be really, really bad. That would be basically impossible. You can't have a carbon with five bonds. That would be super terrible. So this is in a situation where we're gonna use a rule that's called make a Bond break a bond. So if I make a bond on this side, Okay, in order to preserve the octet of the middle Carbon, I must break a bond, Okay? Because if I don't, then I'm going to give this carbon that I'm shading him green. I'm going to give it five bonds, and that just sucks. So if I make this bond, I have to break this bond, okay? And when I break that bond, what winds up happening is that now I get a negative charge over here. Okay? So as you can see with a positive charge, I didn't have to actually break any bonds because I was never breaking. I was never violating any OC tests. But in the movement of anti answer negative charges, I do have to break upon because I am gonna violate an architect. So it's important to note here is that cat ions move with one arrow and then an ions move with two arrows. Not so bad. Right? Okay. So just remember that positive charges they can swing like a door hinge, whereas two arrows, I mean, whereas with the negative charge, I'm going to use makeup on break upon, because the fact that I have to preserve that octet of the middle Adam All right, then let's look at neutral hetero atoms. Okay? There's the last situation. And what this would be is that. Remember that? I said we could move double bonds and we could move lone pairs. So imagine that I have a lone pair here. Well, let's say imagine that I have my two lone pairs there for that oxygen. Because remember that oxygen has a bonding preference of two bonds and two lone pairs. All right, Cool. And then imagine that the nitrogen has one lone pair because remember that the nitrogen has a bonding preference of three bonds and one lone pair. Remember this. This is how it's going to satisfy its octet and how it's also going to satisfy its valence. Alright, so now let me ask you as a question. Is there any way that I can turn these lone pairs one of these lone pairs into a double bond and not breaking octet? Okay. And it turns out, let's look at our options. Basically, the two options or this either I could move one of these green will impairs down here and make a triple bond. Or what I could do is I could move one of these red lone pairs here and make a double bond. Okay, it turns out you guys might be thinking, Well, Johnny, why would I only move in that direction? Why couldn't I move like this? Why wouldn't I move the electrons down, make a double bond there? Well, first of all, the reason is because double bond and electrons are the things that usually switch places, so I would want to go in the direction that's going to go towards the double bond. I wouldn't want to go away from it. So I would not go in destruction, cause that's away from my double bond. But on top of that, check this out. I have ah, hydrogen here, right? If I move these electrons down into this area, I would make a double bond here, okay? And I'm sorry. I actually had more than one hydrogen. I had two. There's two hydrogen, is there okay, because that's a ch two. If I move these electrons in here and make a double bond, I'm gonna break the octet down here, and there's gonna be no fixing that. There's actually no bond that I could break because these were all single bonds. And you can't break single bonds in resonance theory. Okay, So what that means is that I would wind up getting a double bond down here That would violate this octet, and it would suck. That would not be a good resident structure. So instead, I never deal with the other two situations that I was talking about, which is that either the oh jumps down and makes a triple bond or the n lone pair jumps up and makes a double bond. So let's look at the old making a triple bond. If the Almeida triple bond like this. Okay, let's look at this for a second. Don't draw it. Just look at it. How many bonds with this carbon have? It would also have five. So we would break another octet by doing that. Is there any way that we could break upon to make that to make that carbon feel better? No, because it turns out that there's just single bonds on both sides, so there's nothing you could do. We would be stuck. So we're definitely not going to move this lone pair either. So now I have one last choice. The last choice is that I would move these electrons from the end up and make a double bond. OK, if I make a double bond here, how many? How many bonds will that center carbon have still five, So it looks like I'm screwed like any. Either way, I'm always making five bonds, but there's one difference with this one. If I go ahead and go up and make the double bond up towards that carbon, guess what I can do. I can break a bond, so this is a situation where I am making a bond towards a double bond. The good? The reason that a dull bond is helpful is because double bonds I actually can break where a single bonds you're not allowed to break. But double bonds notice that I have these electrons in the stole bond that air free to move. So what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna make up on and then, for the sake of preserving the octet of this carbon right here, I'm gonna break a bond, and that would be right here. So what I would do is I would basically turn two electrons from that bond into a lone pair on the oxygen, and that's gonna preserve the four bonds that I need for that carbon right there, because I'm making one, but I'm also breaking one. Okay, so what that would look like average all the residents structure is I would now have a dove on here. Okay, I would have No, I would have no electrons in the end, because I just use those electrons to make the dole bond. And then instead of having to lone pairs now it have the two lone pairs from before, So let's go ahead and draw those the green ones. But now I'm gonna have one more lone pair. The last loan pair comes from the bond that I broke because basically what I did was I took two electrons from that double bond, and I made them into a lone pair. Now all we have to do is count formal charges, and we're done. So this oxygen it wants toe have six electrons, but it turns out that it has seven. Because, remember, we're kind of sticks and dots, so this would have a negative charge. The end wants toe have five electrons total, but right now just has four bonds, right? It has the double bond. It has the single bond there, and then it has the hydrogen. So that means that the nitrogen wants five, but it only has four. So this sort of a positive charge and that is our resident structure. Okay, so what we have effectively done is we've taken these lone pairs and we were just distributed them around. And now we're showing another way that these electrons can exist in this molecule, but notice that we're never moving single bonds, single bonds are a big no, no, don't break those. And also we're not rearranging the way that atoms are connected.

