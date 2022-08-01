How to name ethers using the IUPAC naming system.

But it does turn out that sometimes ethers get more complex. Sometimes they have bigger branches on one side, and it might be advantageous to use AIPAC. So let's go ahead and see what the same ether would look like if we used the AIPAC convention. Okay, so for AIPAC, what we would do is we would use the same rules that we use for naming Al Keynes. But we would name the O R Group as a substitue in instead. So what I would say is, which of my our groups is the biggest one in this case? I have a one carbon side and a three carbon side. So obviously I'm gonna use my three carbon side to be my route. Okay. And in this case, my route is gonna be propane. Okay, so I know that I'm dealing with propane now. I just have to name the O R group that attached to it. Okay. And the way that we name our groups is as Alcock see groups. Okay, so Al just stands for the number of carbons in the chain. So you can imagine that if it was a four carbon chain, it would be butoh Oxy. Okay, Four carbons. So in this case, this one's really easy. I just have a one carbon chain attached to directly to the Oh, so this would be considered myth Oxy. Okay, but now it's not enough just to say that it's meth oxy propane Because we know that propane actually has two positions. It has one at the end, which would be the first position here, and it also has the middle position. Okay, Now you're wondering, What about the last one? What about carbon three? Well, remember that carbon three is the same as carbon one because I could always just It's there. It's symmetrical. I could always just put it on three. And that would just be my starting point. Okay, But I have to name the location. So obviously, what I would do is it would give my priority to the substitue int. So this would be one meth oxy propane, because it's starting at the first carbon pretty easy, right? Overall. Ethers air. Pretty easy to name. Let's go ahead and do a practice example in this example, I want you guys to figure out what the common name would be and the AIPAC name would be both of them together for this molecule. So I want to individual names for the same. Either go ahead and try.

