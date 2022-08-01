Provide the correct common name of the following ether.

let's start off with the common name. So for this one, the common name was actually a little bit more challenging because I'm starting off with an ether that has a little bit more branching than the last one. For example, this our group here should have been really easy for you guys to name. That's an ethyl group. But maybe some of you guys forgot the name of the other. Our group, or maybe you just got it wrong. I know that you would be surprised how easy to see if he's wrong. This is actually a four carbon group that's attached at the primary carbon. And then it has, like, this, like, isopropyl looking thing at the end. So this is one of the common substitutes that we called is a beautiful. Okay, so see, a few guys already got that wrong or did not do that. I'm not saying that to, like, rub it in your face or anything. I'm just saying that that's why common doesn't work so well. The bigger the branches get the worst, it is to use common Okay, the common naming system. So in this case, I would put them in alphabetical order. Now, remember, there's another rule which says that is so actually, Does count towards alphabetical order the I and I. So? So I would say that this name would be Ethel. I so beautiful either. Okay, so not terrible. Okay, But at the same time, you can imagine I start adding carbons to this, and it's going to start to get kind of impossible to name with the common name.

