Provide the correct IUPAC name of the following ether.

And that's why we have AIPAC. Because AIPAC is gonna be I could apply to any. Either it could be 100 carbons long, and I would be able to systematically name it, Okay. Except you don't know the prefix for 100 carbons, but don't worry. Won't get that high. So in this case, my route is gonna be What? What do you think it would be the three carbon chain over here? Okay, because I'm just looking for the longest continuous chain. So I would say that this is gonna be I'm just gonna list out the components like I usually do. The route is going to be propane. Okay, then what are my substitute? It's going to be It actually turns out that I have to substitue. It's now I have a metal group here and I have an orthodoxy here. Okay, so now I just have to figure out what the numbering would be. And the Eighth Oxy Group is going to get priority over the alcohol group. So I'm gonna make this my number one carbon. If, for example, if I had had the method, if I had had an Alka group on the other side, Whatever. I would have still picked the O R group. Okay, so now we're gonna go ahead and and put this together. So we just have to put in alphabetical order. And that's gonna be one with oxy to metal. Propane. Okay, So as you can see, the name is a little bit longer. Obviously has numbers and stuff. But as as I was saying before, as my ethers get bigger and bigger, it's going to be smarter to use AIPAC because it's just It's just a simple rule that you can apply for everything. Okay. Awesome. So I hope that wasn't so bad. Right? Let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

Hide transcripts