How to name ethers using the common naming system.

Now let's talk about naming ethers. So it turns out that ethers are very simple molecules. As you guys remember, the functional group is R O R. And what that means is that since the very simplistic molecules thes we're actually gonna be a few molecules that we name with both common names and AIPAC names. Now, if you guys remember AIPAC names are the ones that were developed after 1919 at the AIPAC convention. That means every name that we have for molecule before that date is considered a common name. And it turns out that because ethers air so simple, a lot of times we're going to use common names more often than the AIPAC names for them. So it's actually go ahead and start off learning the common way first, and then I'll teach us the AIPAC way as well. So it turns out that the common name, the reason we use it so much is because it's very easy to use. All it is is that you name the two are groups in alphabetical order and you end with the word either. Okay, so I'm sure you guys have maybe already started lab and you maybe have worked with any ether and lab. They have di ethyl ether, dimethyl ether. That just means that the two are groups are either metals or Ethel's right. In this case, this would be a metal pro opal ether. Because, as you can see, I have an R o r functional group, and I'm just naming the to alcohol groups according to their size. So I have a one carbon and a three carbons. They'll be method propose either. See, how is that is so most the time. We're gonna use the common naming system for very simple ethers.

