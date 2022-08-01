Provide the reagents needed

Alright. So either you've just given up or you got it right. So let me just coach you through this. So basically, this is starting off as a double bond. I needed to be a triple bonds that I could do the sodium alkali thing. So my first regent has to be some kind of hallucination. So in this case, I'll just use B R two. And what BR two is gonna do is it's going to give me It's gonna give me visceral daylight's. Okay, So I have to be rs what's special about that? Well, now that I have those to be ours now, I could do a double elimination. In fact, not only can I do a double elimination, I could actually just remove the hydrogen of the alkaline in all one step so I can just use any strong small base like any any NH two times three or in excess. Same thing. Okay? And what that's going to do is to equivalents are going to wind up making my trouble bond through double elimination. Okay, then my last equivalent is gonna wind up deep protein ating to make an Alka night. Alright, So notice now I've got my Alka night. I've got four carbons, but I need five. What could I react this with to make it a five carbon chain? Well, what I could react it with is a one carbon alcohol, Haley. Because basically the number of carbons you're gonna have at the end is the number of carbons that your nuclear file has Plus your electric file or basically your nuclear file. Plus, you're leaving group, So I want Thio. Add a one carbon al Kyohei light. I could have used anyone carbon alcohol that I want. I could have used chlorine or bromine. I'm just using iodine for no reason. So let's go ahead now. Do our backside attack. What that's going to give me? Let's just scroll down a little bit. By the way, I should have put that up here. What I was using three is ch three. I okay, if you used another halogen more power to you, I'm You did awesome. Okay, so now I've got my triple bond. Now that drill bond is attached to another carbon. So now I've got those five carbons. I'm actually ridiculously close to the end target. All I need to do is one more thing to make it look like that. I need to get rid of that triple bond. You have no way to do that. Okay? A way to do that is to use catalytic hydrogenation so I could use h two over palladium, catalyst or platinum or nickel. Either one. So I'm just gonna put here h two over my catalyst, and that's going to finally give me my target, which is that cool, right? So this seems random, but it's not random because it's a pattern. This is a pattern that I've seen repeated over and over and over again in exams, in homework, all kinds of stuff. Your professor wants you to know this. So just keep in mind that whenever you're starting with a double bond, you're always gonna be working towards the triple Bond and then towards doing ah, substitution reaction. All right, so let's do it. Go ahead and do another one based on the same principle. Go ahead and really try to solve it yourself. Okay, Now, actually, let me do the coaching really quick. Notice that for this next one. What do what am I starting with? I'm starting with a trans double bond. Okay. And at the end, when am I getting at the end? I'm getting assists. Double bond. Okay. Did I ever teach you guys a reaction that goes that switches these types of double bonds that goes from trans to CIS or sister to Trans? Did ever teach you a reaction that, like, twists the double one? Never. This is not a one step reaction. This is gonna be many steps in order to make this happen. In fact, just a hint. You're gonna have to change that from being a double bond to being something else, and then do that later. Okay? So hopefully you're already thinking I've been kind of hinting that this whole section is about a certain type of molecule. Try to turn it into something that you can later turn into assist double bond, using maybe a certain region. Okay, that's all the hints I'm going to give you. Try it yourself. And if you get stuck, whatever, then on posit and then I'll show you guys how to do the whole thing. All right, So go for it.

