Predict the major product.

So this question starts actually, one step further back on the synthetic process, Where in the previous example, you had a triple bond. But in this example, you aren't even starting with the triple bond. So we're gonna have to make the triple one first and then reacted with everything else. Okay, so let's go ahead and look at this. So I have a double bond with I to do You know what happens when I react Any type of diatonic halogen with a double bond? It's a reaction that we learned from the addition section of organic chemistry. This would actually be a reaction called a halogen nation. Okay, now, if you don't remember what that is, that's okay, but you do need to know it. What it is is basically that you would get to visceral hydrogen e mean to divisional ha logins together. So, um, if you guys remember, the mechanism was just kind of like this, I'd have a double bond. I and I and I would do these three arrows where one arrow ghosts, the i one arrow kicks out the other eye and one goes back. So what I would wind up getting is a bridge like that, and then the other I would come in. I negative would come in and attack. Okay, so at the end of this whole process, what I wind up getting is iodine and iodine. All right, so it's the first. That's the end of the first step. This is the halogen nation step. Okay, so now I have a vis inal die. Hey, Light, that's what this is. And do you guys know? Anyway, to go from visceral day? He lied toe a triple bond, cause that's what I'm trying to do. I'm trying to make triple bonds and, yes, remember that we can take this. It'll die. Highlights or genital diet highlights, and you can react them with excess base to give us triple Barnes. Not only that, we can react them with three equivalents of base to give us Alcon eyes. So how does that work? Well, I would take this and I would react it with two equivalents of base, which, in this case, is gonna be h minus. And what that's gonna do is it's gonna do a double elimination, so I'm gonna wind up getting a triple bond like this. Okay, then I would take one more equivalent of H minus. And that would take off the acidic h there and make in Al Qaeda. Okay. Are you guys following so far? Now, you might be wondering, Johnny, where you getting all these equivalents from? Because it says, like, two and one. I don't see that anywhere in my re agents. Well, guess what excess means That it just means use as much as you want to get to the very end until you can't go anymore. So for example, this falcon I'd can't be reacted with NH anymore, so that would be done. Okay, So excess, really, it's just another way of saying three times in this case, okay? It's not got my Alcon. I'd I'm gonna react that with fennel. PH means fennel, ch two I and that's gonna be what kind of reaction this would use the flow chart. Okay. And according to the flow chart, this would once again be s and two because of a primary alcohol. Hey, lied. And a strong leaving group. So I'm gonna go ahead and do this and that. I'm sorry. I said strong leaving. I met strong nuclear file, okay. And what I'm gonna get. I'm just going to school. I can't really school anymore. But what? I'm gonna wind up getting withdrawal really small. Oh, it's gonna go on my head. So I'm just gonna draw on the other side. It's gonna be a triple bond with now a ch two and a benzene. Okay, so that's the end of the third step. Now, my fourth step, what kind of re agents are these? H two and a nickel catalyst. It looks somewhat similar to the Lin Lars Catalyst, but this is a different type of hydrogenation. This is catalytic hydrogenation, okay? And with catalytic hydrogenation on, it's gonna zap the entire thing. So instead of getting a triple bond, I'm just gonna get a single bond. So I say, this is how maney carbons 12345 My final product should just be a five carbon chain and of benzene ring. And that's it. No, sis, no Trans nothing. Because all it is is an alcohol group at this point. Okay, so this is again Ah, very common synthetic pathway. And one that you should expect to see on your test. You should expect to one use sodium Alcon eyes, toe attack. Other are groups through s and two that's granted. You need to do that. But secondly, you need to know how to make Alcon eyes by by using a halogen nation reaction on double bonds just like this. If you want, watch this video five times because I'm guaranteeing you this is gonna be 5, 10 points in your exam. You're gonna need to know how to turn a double bond into a triple bond. Okay? And you're going to do it through these regions, a holiday nation and then a bunch of reactions of base. And that's gonna make a true upon if it's a terminal triple bond. It would actually make an Alka night because it can pull off the age. Okay, cool. So let's go ahead and move on.

