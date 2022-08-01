Provide the reagents needed

I hope you guys gave this a fair shot because this is also very common synthetic pathway. You should know by the end of this lesson how to turn trans into cysts and cysts into Trans. That's a huge part of this chapter, so let's go ahead and get started. Since there's no way to directly turn this into one or the other, I'm going to need to go to the triple bond. First, I'm gonna need to take it up to a triple bond, and then I can hydrogenated to whatever type of double bond I want. So if I'm making this a triple bond, then I'm going to start off with a diatonic college. And again, let's try CL to this time what that's going to do. Is it going to give me visceral die? Hey, lids. Okay, then my second step is gonna be to make this into a triple bond, and I can do that using one of my strong small bases in excess. Now, notice that this is not a terminal triple bond with this is gonna make is actually an internal triple bond where the Triple One is inside of two different carbon groups. so could I ever get an Alka night out of this? Remember, an Alka night has that negative charge? No, because this doesn't even have a hydrogen to remove. There's no hydrogen here. There's no hydrogen here. So when I make when I take my base to excess, I'm just gonna end at the triple Bond. I'm not gonna go all the way to the balcony. So now I have that triple bond. What could I do to make that into a cyst? Double bond. It's not that hard. All I have to do is use Lynn Lars catalysts, okay? And there were a whole lot of other ways to write it. I'm gonna let you guys look that up, depending on what your professor wants. But I'm just gonna write Lindlaw because that's another acceptable way to write it. Okay. And it would be Lynn Lars in h two. There would be aged to somewhere. Okay, H two inland, Lars. And what that's going to give you is that's going to turn that into a Sistol bond. And now you've just made the conversion from trans assists. And now you guys should for practice. Really? Before you get to your exam. You should know how to go the other way as well. To go from CIS to trans. It's not that hard. Okay, so I hope that made sense to you guys. This is just a small taste. At the end of the day, you're gonna have to practice. You have to do homework. But I'm just trying to show you give you hints of stuff that I've seen come up over and over again and stuff you absolutely can't get to your test without knowing how to do. All right. So let me know if that helped. And let me know if you have questions. Let's move on.

