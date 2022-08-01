Predict the major product.

All right. So this is a pretty easy example where I'm already starting off with a triple bond. So half the work has already been done for me. All I really need to do is dip rotated because notice I have a terminal Al Kaine already. Okay, so I don't have to worry about making a triple bond, which is a more advanced part of synthesis. Already have the troll bond. All I need to do is wrecked it with a strong base to get that h off of it. And that's what I'm gonna do in my first step. So my first step is NH two negative. I'm gonna grab that h and I'm gonna wind up getting an Alcon. I'd Okay, so the Alka Night synthesis is the first part. I'm gonna go ahead, draw that Alcon eye down here, and what it's gonna look like is just the same thing with a negative. Okay, Now I react that Alcon I'd with a leaving group, and in this case, it's a primary leaving group. Okay, what do I get when I get a reaction between a strong nuclear file and a primary leaving group? Well, this is the kind of question that we would use my flow chart for, because any time you have ah, leaving group and a strong nuclear file, that's a perfect flow. Chart questions. So you guys might already know the mechanism, But I'm just gonna go through this again in case maybe you forgot, by the way, this flow chart that I keep talking about It's something that I introduced in the substitution and elimination chapters. Okay, so if you're wondering about this flow chart, just go ahead And, like, look at those videos because we're using that flow chart for a lot of different things. Okay, so basically on by, by the way, I will include a copy of the floater in this lesson so that in case you didn't see those, you can still get the copy of the floater in this lesson. Okay, but instructions on how to use the flow chart are gonna be in those other lessons. Okay, so basically, um, what we've got is a negatively charged nuclear file, so I would be on the left side of the flow chart than to what we have is is it a bulky base? No. So then I would keep going to three. What kind of leaving group? So I have primary, so that equals s and two. So this is gonna be an s and two mechanism. Okay, So I would go ahead and draw my I'll kill. Hey, lied. And I would do a backside attack. And what that's gonna give me at the end of the second step is now a triple bond with an ethyl group on it. Okay, So, as you can see, I just made my molecule bigger. Now, this last step is a re agent that you are supposed to be able to recognize. And this comes from the hydrogenation section. This would be Lynn, Lars Lynn, Lars Catalyst. And you guys remember what Lynn Lars catalysts did to triple bonds. It turns them into cysts. Double bonds. Okay, so I don't need to know the mechanism for this. All I need to know is that this is going to become this double bond and then Ethel, So notice that now both of my large groups are on the same side of that double bond making it sis. So congrats, guys. You just did your first multi step synthesis. There's gonna be a lot more to come in terms of you have to do your own practice. But I'm just trying to show you a really common synthetic pathway. Now, this next one is also very common. Go ahead and try your hardest, and I'll go ahead and give you the answer. Okay, Go for it.

Hide transcripts