Heteroatoms

There's only one more type of molecule that we need to be able to predict air Metis City for, and that's hetero cycles. So what is a hetero cycle? Well, that's just gonna be any ring that contains at least one hetero Adam within it. Now, recall what a hetero atom is. That's just gonna be any non carbon atom. That could be something like nitrogen or oxygen. But also phosphorus or sulfur thes air. All very common Adams we found within rings. And when you find that it's called a hetero cycle, Okay, Now, one of the best examples of a hetero cycle that I could think of is pure Dean Perdon was a base that we commonly used in organic chemistry one. And if you guys remember it had this basic lone pair that could be used for reactions, especially for acid based type reactions. Well, later on in this section, we're actually gonna discuss why that lone pair is basic. But for right now, we have to understand that hetero cycles are going to present one extra complication to figuring out their Metis city, which is that typically a hetero atom is gonna have one or more lone pairs on it, and the question is gonna be Do I count that lone pair towards the pie conjugated system? So, for period Dean, would I go ahead and count this lone pair towards the total sum of electrons to determine Hucles rule? Or would I ignore it? Well, it turns out that it's not a clean and simple rule. There's actually a few steps that have to go through to figure that out. It's not just that they either donate or that they don't donate. There's situations in the middle, so let's look at what the rules are. Okay? Hetero atoms can choose to donate upto one lone pair each. That means, for example, oxygen has two lone pairs, but on Lee, one of them is able to be donated into the ring. Now, why would oxygen want to donate one of its lone pairs to the ring? Let's take a look. One the oxygen or whatever. Hetero atom already has to be SP three hybridized to do this, so that means that if it was SP two or SP hybridized thin, that lone pair is definitely not getting donated. It's on Lee getting donated. If the Adam was SP three to begin with. All right. But that's not the only thing. We have a second criteria. So one the hetero atom needs to be sp three. But to you're on Lee gonna donate if it helps to create Ara Metis ity, meaning that you're not going to donate a lone pair if it goes against Hucles rule. And if you wind up getting a number of pie electrons that makes it anti aromatic or non aromatic, you would Onley donate if it makes it aromatic. Okay, so we could just go back to this example of Paradyne. I've already given you some clues. Why don't you guys try to solve for question A. Whether you think that pure dean is an aromatic compound or not, but also predict whether you think this lone pair will donate to the ring or won't donate? Basically, should this loan pair count towards Hucles rule or should you just ignore it? Go ahead and try to use those two rules and then I'll explain the logic behind it. It's all your turn now

