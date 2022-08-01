Determine heterocycle aromaticity

so guys, you might have not realized how kind of tricky this problem is. But remember that whenever you're dealing with eight members rings, would you have to think about. We're just actually any large annual lean. You have to start thinking about play narrative, right? And we said that an eight member annually in an eight annual inner cycle, Octa tetra in likes to fold like a taco. So if this folds like a taco than that nitrogen, donating electrons wouldn't seem to help much because it's not gonna be aromatic anyway. But then remember, we also talked about another rule that said, But if the taco could get enough electrons to be aromatic, it will flatten out again. Kind of like a tortilla. Alright, so let's see what goes on here. We've got this molecule that's got to 46 eight pi electrons. Yeah, that triangle could count. There's awfully conjugated, but then you've still got this lone pair on the nitrogen and I'm wondering what's gonna happen with that loan. Perisic and donate. Is it not going to donate? Well if it donates. First of all, let's just look at the rules is it s p three hybridize. Yes. Sorry. So is it s p three hybridized? Yes, to, um if it donated into the ring, would it give you the right number of electrons? The Hucles rule number? Yes, it would. It would give us 10 pie electrons, which would be a four end plus two number. So what did I say? Happens to an eight member during when it has the right number of electrons. It flattens out like a tortilla. So it turns out that this actually would be aromatic because of the fact that those electrons can cause it to take the right confirmation. And now all all those orbital's will be able to communicate with each other and congregate with each other. Okay, so these last ones were getting tricky, guys, So just kind of do your best, and then I'll explain them along the way. Here's another tricky one. Try to do your best with H, and then I'll explain it

