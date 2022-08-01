Determine heterocycle aromaticity

Alright, guys, in the final question, I'm going to go ahead and take myself out of the frames so that we can have plenty of space to draw. But as you see, there's actually three hetero atoms to consider here. And we're gonna have to Do you know, all of the different criteria with, you know, all three of these. So first of all, they each have a lone pair, so it struggles in. I'm just gonna erase that. Each of them have a lone pair. We have to take all of their hybridization and all that stuff. So the hybridization of the first one that I drew was SP two. Then I have SP three and then I have SP two. Okay, so right off the bat. How many of these lone pairs are available to donate? The answer is on Lee one on Lee. One of these lone pairs is available. The others are not available because there s p two hybridized, So that means I don't even have to think about those. So that means the first question was, you know, I've got one s p three. I'm gonna put here one sp three. So now my second question is about pie electrons about Would it make it aromatic if I added those pie electrons in? So let's start counting up rpai electrons. So I know that for sure. I've got to pi electrons with that double bond for with that double bond. Now the pie electrons on the other nitrogen is Do they count? Should I go ahead and say six and eight? Absolutely not. Guys, remember that we said Thies nitrogen is cannot contribute. So I should not count those lone pairs. So so far all I have is for so what if I add these lone pairs? That's exactly right. They will help toe contribute Tau Hucles rule number of pie electrons meaning that they will donate and this will be aromatic. Okay, so we would put here to I know there's not a lot of space. I'll just add it over here. One lone pair donates crazy, right? So hopefully this has taught you guys how to navigate molecules with multiple hetero atoms. Okay, it's not that hard. If you use my system barely any thinking involved, you just have to be consistent about how you apply the rules. Okay, so that's pretty much. I threw the hardest problems I could at you, so he should be probably harder than anything you'll experience. Let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

