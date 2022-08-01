Determine heterocycle aromaticity

so molecule D is non aromatic. Great job. I know a lot of you got that? Why? Because, guys, it is not fully conjugated. Notice that this carbon has to ages. So not every atom can participate in resonance. If it's not fully conjugated, could this ever be aromatic? No. Okay, If it's not gonna be aromatic, then why would these lone pairs ever donate? I told you the only reason it donates is to help it to become aromatic. But this was a lost cause from the beginning, because not even fully conjugated. It's like me taking a straight chain and asking you if the lone pairs gonna donate, it's not because it doesn't fulfill the four the four tests of their authenticity. So anyway, this is non aromatic, and once again, zero lone pairs. Well, Donnie, perfect. Next question. All yours.

