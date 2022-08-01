Determine heterocycle aromaticity

So what was the answer here, Guys, this nitrogen was definitely a little weird compared to the other hetero out of if you looked at now, if you just looked at the positive charge and didn't think about lone pairs, you could probably confuse yourself on this question. But the fact that this nitrogen with two hydrogen on it has no lone pairs should be a giveaway that this thing cannot participate in residence. Why? Because I said that Ah, hetero atom. Can Onley participate in residence if it donates one lone pair, This one has no lone pairs to donate. So the answer is that this is gonna be non aromatic. So let me just walk you through this. First of all, we always go through this thing of saying What's the hybridization with the lone pair donate. But I can't do any of that because I don't even have a lone pair. So let's look at the rest of the molecule. Will the rest of the molecule You're right, it has six pile electron. So you're thinking maybe aromatic. But it's not fully conjugated once again, not fully conjugated because this nitrogen doesn't have any empty orbital's. It has literally four Sigma bonds, and in order to participate in residence, we have to break a bond toe a carbon or toe a hydrogen that doesn't make sense. So this is non aromatic because it cannot participate in resonance. With every atom, the nitrogen would be excluded. Alright, super tricky. So let's move on to the last question and then we'll move on to another section.

