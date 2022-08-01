Determine heterocycle aromaticity

Alright, guys. So when you put for electricity, this is aromatic. Good job. Okay, so this is an aromatic molecule. How so? Well, notice that the nitrogen has one lone pair and we have to ask ourselves, would that lone pair donate or not? So, first of all, I have to look at the hybridization. What is the hybridization of that nitrogen? It's s p three. So that means it's a candidate to be donated. Okay, I'm not saying that it absolutely will be, but it's a candidate. Okay, to if I donate those electrons, will it become Ah four n plus two. Number of by elections already have +24 Yes, it will. If I donate those electrons, I'm going to get six. So I would get four end plus two. So it's gonna be aromatic. So the answer here is that aromatic and one lone pair e should keep it the same way. One lone pair Will Dhoni. Awesome! Okay, Does that make sense? Guys, we're just going straight off of the rules. Go ahead and try to apply them. Thio problem. See

