Determine heterocycle aromaticity

and the answer for e iwas non aromatic. Okay, so why is it non aromatic? Maybe you're getting the hang of this by now. Because guys, let's analyze the hetero Adam. Okay, We said that the hetero atom will only donate if it fails to criteria. One is it s p three hybridized. Yes, it iss So then we go to the second one to Would donating one lone pair help it to become aromatic? No, that would make it anti aromatic, right, That would make it have ate pie electrons, which we don't want. So then the answer is gonna be that these lone pairs, we're going to remain outside of the ring. They're going to remain horizontally position to the ring and they're not gonna participate. But here's the problem. You might be saying, Johnny, why isn't this an aromatic molecule? Since I have 246 electrons and I'm not counting these, right, But that's what I was trying to say earlier. If you don't count the electrons on the O, then this is not fully conjugated, it's not fully conjugated. That's a G fully conjugated. So if it's not fully conjugated, then there's no way that it could be aromatic. Get it? Conjugation happens when you have a lone pair flip into the ring so that it participates in conjugation. Okay, so the answer is that once again, this would be, you know, this would be, ah, four n number if you did. Don't eat. So zero lone pairs, Tony. Excellent. So let's move on to the next question.

