Determine heterocycle aromaticity

This was a tricky one. The answer is actually aromatic. Okay, so you might be scratching your brains how that happened. It's not that difficult. So first of all, we have to figure out What does this molecule even look like? What kind of lone pairs doesn't have? Well, nitrogen has one lone pair. Does Boron have a lone pair? No. Born has an empty P orbital. Okay, Boron aluminum er special for always having that empty p orbital. That's kind of like a cat ion, right? It doesn't have a charge, but it's an empty orbital. Okay, so can an empty orbital participate in resonance? Sure. I could totally put my electrons into it. Okay. And that wouldn't be a problem. Meaning that this molecule is fully conjugated if the nitrogen will donate. It's alone. Pair. Let's see if it will. So one. We're looking at the nitrogen. What kind of hybridization does the nitrogen have? S p three to Will it help to create a foreign plus two number if my loan pair donates? Well, let's count it up. I've got to I've got four This orbital here that is just sitting here. It does participate in conjugation but it doesn't add any electrons. So that orbital with the orbital I still just have four from the two double bonds. Now, if I flip this lone pair into the ring, that because my sixth electron, my 5th and 6th pie electrons. So the answer is that, yes, I would get foreign plus two. So one lone pair will. Tony. Interesting, right? So that time I tricked you a little bit with Boron because you probably weren't thinking that boron could be part of conjugation, but it has an empty orbital's that's the same assaying a crumble cat. I am basically empty orbital that you could stuff electrons into All right, so let's move on to problem G.

