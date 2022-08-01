Determine heterocycle aromaticity

So first of all, do you think parodying is aromatic? I gave that one away already, so yeah, it's aromatic. But how so? Why is it aromatic? Is that lone pair gonna donate or not? Actually, for two reasons, it's not going to donate its lone pair. First of all, let's look at the hybridization of this nitrogen. What is that? Hybridization, Guys, that hybridization is s p two, I told you, is explicitly that you're never going to donate a lone pair unless it's s p three. So this one cannot donating, cannot donate, so I'm not even going to consider it. Okay, Second of all, even if it waas sp three and it donated how maney pie electrons would you then have we already have 246? If I were to donate these electrons to the ring, I would get eight. So for two reasons, that lone pair is just gonna sit there and it's gonna be highly accessible. It's not gonna be involved with the ring at all. So the answer was, this would have zero lone pairs donated. Cool. Okay, So go ahead. Try to do the second problem. Try to use the same logic and predict what the narrative city would be

