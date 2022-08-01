Determine heterocycle aromaticity

and the answer for C is non aromatic. Very good, non aromatic. Now why is that okay? Because let's just look at the hetero atoms we've got to hetero atoms. This time we know that they could each donate one lone pair if the conditions are right. So let's look at the hybridization is first. So let's just draw these completely to lone pairs to lone pairs. My question is, will one from each donate So first of all, the hybridization of both of these happen to be SP three, so both of them can basically qualify to donate a lone pair. Now the question is, will it be beneficial for them both to donate a lone pair? And the answer is no. Because if you get this one donating one lone pair, this one donating one lone pair how many electrons do you get? You get eight pi electrons in total because you're gonna have to from the door to and to from door once that's four, and you're gonna get an extra four from the lone pairs. Okay, so that means that it's going to choose to not donate its electrons, because that way you can stay non aromatic instead of becoming anti aromatic. Okay, you might be wondering, but, Johnny, why doesn't it just have one of the lone pairs donate, and then the other one stays the way it iss? Well, guys, remember that if this lone pair doesn't donate, if both of them don't donate, it's not fully conjugated. So if all I did was donate the top one and I kept the bottom one the way it is, then this is not a fully conjugated molecules because that lone pair isn't participating in conjugation. In order to participate in conjugation, the lone pair has to flip into the ring. So anyway, it wouldn't be beneficial toe Onley donate one lone pair. Since it's not gonna be aromatic anyway, it's not fully conjugated, so it's kind of an all or nothing. Either they both donate or they both don't donates. This would be no or zero lone pairs donate. Okay, side note this molecules called 14 dioxin. And if you look at the Wikipedia page for it, um, it used to say that it was an anti aromatic molecule and I was like, That's wrong. So I went to some primary literature. I looked up like this scientific book that actually analyze the bond lengths and through the bond lengths they were able to determine that this is a non aromatic molecule. So I actually edited the page in. Now If you go toe 14 dioxin, it says that it's a non aromatic molecules. So I'm so nerdy that I'm actually writing Wikipedia articles about molecules. All right, so just kind of a side note for you guys to know Wikipedia isn't always right. It's constantly being updated. Thankfully, you got smart people on there, that air checking things. But anyway, so that's my good deed for the day I was. I saved Wikipedia from one small, tiny little error. All right, so let's go ahead and go to molecule D and see if you guys can predict the right air electricity. There

