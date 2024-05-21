6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
Problem 4.34a
The following reaction is a common synthesis used in the organic chemistry laboratory course.
CH3CH2CH2CH2Br 1-bromobutane + CH3O- methoxide ion —> CH3OH(methanol solvent—> CH3CH2Ch2Ch2OCH3 methoxybutane + Br- bromide ion
When we double the concentration of methoxide ion (CH3O–), we find that the reaction rate doubles. When we triple the concentration of 1-bromobutane, we find that the reaction rate triples.
a. What is the order of this reaction with respect to 1-bromobutane? What is the order with respect to methoxide ion?
Write the rate equation for this reaction.
What is the overall order?
