Naming Primary Amines

Hey, guys, In these next few videos, we're gonna focus on how to name a means. So you might recall from prior videos that amines can exist as several different degree states you kind of primary, secondary, tertiary and even co ordinary means. And unlike other functional groups, where you pretty much always have the same naming system for all of the molecules in that functional group Ah, means are different because the type of name that you assign is gonna depend on the degree of the amine. So before we can even talk about AIPAC names, let's refresh on what the different degree systems for a means are. Remember that the degree of the amine is gonna be dependent on directly How many are groups are attached to the nitrogen. So in this case, this first I mean, that we're looking at would be a primary a mean because it is attached toe only one our group. As you look at the second example, the second example is now a secondary. Amine, because I've gotten are here I've gotten are here. That is a secondary. I mean, okay, so then we go up to tertiary tertiary amines as you guys remember they don't have any hydrogen because it's just all our groups. And then finally, we have quaternary amines. Now, Quaternary mean by definition, is always gonna have ah, positive charge. Why? Because that that nitrogen does not like to have four bonds. This is gonna have a formal charge, and we're not gonna focus on these for this lesson. Since it's in a ny a NY state, we're only gonna focus on the neutral versions of nitrogen. Okay, so let's go ahead and talk about the simplest type of a mean, which is a primary mean. So the way to name primary means is pretty straightforward. What we're gonna do is we're gonna add the Suffolk's a mean to the name of the alcohol sub substitute Wint's. So we look at the alcohol group and, like we did for other functional groups, we say this is a modifier. So we changed the E in the Al cane for a mean at the end. Other than that, it's like naming a regular al cane so we could look at this first version here, this first molecule and we could say, Okay, how do we name that? Our group just as just as the our group itself. And then we just have to Adam mean towards the end. So let's just go ahead and do this one together. What we're going to notice is that the longest chain is three carbons. Okay, well, we notice is that there's really no preference for 12 and three here in terms of the locations, because it's symmetrical. So I'm just gonna make this 11 This one, too, And this 13 Okay, What that means is that we have two things going on on that too. We have a metal group, right? That's a metal. And we have the amine, right? Awesome. So if we put that all together, what is that name gonna be? Well, we would just name it as an our group, then with the amine at the end. So we would say is that this isn't going to be a two metal okay to metal and then to pro pan a mean So this name got a little bit longer than the lion underneath it. But I hope you guys were able to fit that in. Basically, what we're doing is we're just naming the longest carbon chain or naming the method is a substantial went. And then I'm adding the amine part At the end, I'm taking out the e. I'm adding a mean because it's on the second carbons. That's why it's a two pro panna mean. All right, Got it. So let's go ahead and do the next one. Let's look at the next one. So this next one, the our group, is in this case, a ring. Okay, so how is that going to change the name? Well, we're gonna have to name it as a cyclo Al cane sub stitch one. Okay, so in this case, if I were just thio kind of ignore the nitrogen. Okay, what would I be looking at? I'd be looking at a methyl group again, but in this case, my our group is cyclo beauty. Okay, Now, in terms of priority, we do have to ask ourselves a question here. If you were looking at the ring which won't have the higher priority, would the one go on the metal or would the one go on the amine? Okay. And that's because you could either name it as all the amino group. Whatever the you mean on the one and the method on two. Or you could name the meth along with one and the mean on the two. What's your suspicion? Which one do you think is gonna get? The higher priority you got it a mean is a modifier. And as a general rule, anything that modifies the route name is gonna have higher priority than a metal group. So that means that I'm gonna choose to have my Amina's my one and my metal as my to Okay, putting that all together. What would we get? Okay. Well, again, I think I'm gonna running a little space, so I'll try to write a little smaller. But what I'm going to get is something that looks like this to metal, right? One cyclo buttes. I mean, Okay, why is that? Let's just break that down a little bit. So the reason for that name is that we've got the metal group on the two. We've got a cyclo butane, Right, But, uh, I'm sorry. It should have been butin. I mean, that is my bad, because we're only supposed toe exchange The last e. So what I should have actually written was Let's get our racers out. Beauty tan A mean Okay, one cycle BUE Tana mean because I'm taking out the last e and I'm replacing it with the mean And why is there a one there? Because I'm giving priority to the amino group. Okay, awesome guys. So then we've got one last example. You guys might remember this molecule from our aromatics chapter. What do you think? The name of this oneness. All right, so this one doesn't get an AIPAC name because it is one of the common names for benzene that you guys were supposed to be familiar with already. So I'll just go ahead and write it down. The name for this one is gonna be an A lien. Okay, So Anna Lien is also a primary amine guys, but it's one that we're gonna prefer to use the common name for because it's benzene. And we know that benzene molecules some of the oldest ones in organic chemistry, So we always tend to go with those common names. Alright. So, guys, I hope that made sense how to name primary means. Now, let's go ahead and flip the page and talk about secondary and tertiary means

