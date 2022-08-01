Naming Secondary and Tertiary Amines

So for secondary and tertiary means the naming gets a little bit different. And that's because we have to account for two different types of substitue INTs. Remember that you can always have just an extra alcohol substitution coming off of your parent change. Sure, but now, since it's a secondary or tertiary mean, that means that we're opening up to the possibility of other are groups coming directly off of the end. How do we distinguish between in our group coming off of the parent chain and our group coming off of the nitrogen? Well, that's where the notation of end substitue INTs comes into play, and substitutes are the ones that are directly coming off of nitrogen. So it's gonna be a big part of this name. Okay? Now, the way we do this is we just take the longest alcohol group, okay? The largest algo group. And we make that our parents okay. And anything that's not on that pair of chain, anything that's coming directly off of the end is gonna be an end substantial in. Okay. So we can go ahead and do this. First one is a worked example, since I know it's a little bit. Weird toe Look at and then I'll give you as the second one is practice. So, first of all, what's the longest carbon chain? The longest carbon chain is three. So I would choose to make this my parent. Okay. As my parent, that means that this is gonna be instead of propane. How does the name change? It's obviously not just propane. It's gonna be pro pen. A mean, right? One more thing. We're missing the location. The nitrogen is coming off of which Adam on that three carbon chain one, This is gonna be a one probe anime. Cool. Now we have to talk with all the other stuff. Well, I've got two other are groups and they're both directly coming off of my nitrogen. So that means these they're gonna be denoted as an end substitue int, meaning that this is an end metal. And this is also an end metal. So I've got all my components, guys, I've got everything I need. I just have to put it together. Now, instead of naming, this is n methyl and ethyl one pro panna mean we can combine that, and that's what usually do if you have the same substitue int twice. You could just write it like this. So n comma end dime Ethel. One pro pan A mean There you have it. That's the whole name. Okay, so great job on that first one. You guys followed along. Just great. Now let's see if you guys can put that together and get the totally correct name for the second one. It's up to you Go.

Hide transcripts