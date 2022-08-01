Name the following amines

Alright, guys. So the first thing we had to analyze here was which one is the largest alcohol group and that undoubtedly waas my cyclo plantain. So cyclo Penton becomes what name doesn't mean That would be now cyclo Penn Tan A mean. Okay, now there's a little bit of a debate here. Do we name it as one cyclo? Penton? I mean, like we did with the parent chain over on the other one. Or do you just name it a cyclo Penton? I mean, well, it turns out guys that you guys might remember that if you only have one thing attached to a ring, you don't need to name the location. The reason is because every single location on that ring is exactly the same. So it doesn't matter. Putting with one there's just kind of pointless Now, what if you do add the one if you make it, one cycle opens. I mean, you're not going to get any marks off your grade, but just letting you know that in real life you're not going to seethe one there because it's just extra, Inc. Okay, so that being said, I'm just gonna keep it a cyclo Penton. I mean, what are the substitutes? Well, like my other example, I've got an n methyl here. But now this one's a little different because this substitute Wint is different. This is an end, Ethel. So I got an end missile and NFL. How I put all this together. Well, guys, when in doubt. Alphabetical order. Okay, so this final name is gonna be and Ethel and Metal Sigh Clue Pent Pantano mean almost off the page here. Pantanal mean cool guys. So, as you can see, I put it off a bit of order. You might be saying, Johnny, why did you not make it end common end like in the last example? Because guys you Onley use in common and notation when you're using a die when you have to the same substitute want In this case, you have to put in alphabetical order Sweet have n common e and then income m r n dash m wherever For because we have the alphabetical order of e coming before them. Okay, if in your answer, you Haddon end metal dash one cycle pantano mean again Unnecessary, but not wrong. Your professor wouldn't take off any points for that. Okay, so that is how you name? Pretty much every mean that you'll need to name this course. All right, so let's move on to the next topic.

